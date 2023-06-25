देवशयनी एकादशी पर जरूर कर लें ये शुभ काम, पूरे साल नहीं आर्थिक तंगी!
देवशयनी एकादशी पर जरूर कर लें ये शुभ काम, पूरे साल नहीं आर्थिक तंगी!

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date: आषाढ़ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि को देवशयनी एकादशी होती है. इस दिन भगवान विष्‍णु योगनिद्रा में चले जाते हैं. हरिशयनी एकादशी के उपाय कभी धन की कमी नहीं होने देते हैं.

Jun 25, 2023



Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 ke Upay: देवशयनी एकादशी और देवउठनी एकादशी बहुत अहम होती हैं. देवशयनी एकादशी के दिन से भगवान श्रीहरि योगनिद्रा में जाते हैं और चातुर्मास की शुरुआत होती है. वहीं देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्‍णु योगनिद्रा से जागते हैं और चातुर्मास समाप्‍त होता है. चातुर्मास के दौरान कोई भी शुभ काम नहीं किए जाते हैं. यह समय पूजा-पाठ, भगवान की भक्ति के लिए विशेष शुभ माना जाता है. देवशयनी एकादशी आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्‍ल पक्ष की एकादशी को होती है. इस साल 29 जून 2023 को देवशयनी एकादशी है. इसे हरिशयनी एकादशी भी कहते हैं. 

