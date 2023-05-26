Ganga Dussehra: गंगा दशहरा के दिन गंगा जी पृथ्वी पर हुई थीं अवतरित, पढ़ें पौराणिक कथा
Ganga Dussehra: गंगा दशहरा के दिन गंगा जी पृथ्वी पर हुई थीं अवतरित, पढ़ें पौराणिक कथा

Ganga Dussehra 2023: ज्येष्ठ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की दशमी तिथि को हस्त नक्षत्र में गंगा जी का स्वर्ग से पृथ्वी पर आगमन हुआ था. भगीरथ के अथक प्रयास से गंगा जी शिव जी की जटाओं से निकल हिमालय की घाटी से होती हुई जन सामान्य को सुलभ हुईं.

Ganga Dussehra: गंगा दशहरा के दिन गंगा जी पृथ्वी पर हुई थीं अवतरित, पढ़ें पौराणिक कथा

Ganga Dussehra Katha: ज्येष्ठ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की दशमी को हस्त नक्षत्र में गंगा जी का स्वर्ग से पृथ्वी पर आगमन हुआ था. इस बार यह तिथि 30 मई मंगलवार को होगी. इस दिन गंगा नदी में स्नान करने के बाद अन्न, वस्त्र आदि का दान, तप व उपवास किए जाएं तो मनुष्य के दस प्रकार के पाप नष्ट होते हैं.

