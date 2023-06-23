Gayatri Mantra: गायत्री मंत्र का इस तरह करें जाप, धन-संपत्ति व सुख-समृद्धि में होगी वृद्धि
topStories1hindi1751057
Gayatri Mantra Chanting Rules: गायत्री मंत्र के जाप से कोई भी मनुष्य ब्रह्मा जी के काफी निकट पहुंचकर उनकी कृपा पा सकता है अर्थात ईश्वर तक पहुंचने और मन की शांति पाने का यह सबसे श्रेष्ठ और सरल उपाय है.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Gayatri Mantra in Hindi: हिंदू धर्म में देवी गायत्री को वेद माता कहा जाता है. धार्मिक रूप से मां गायत्री को ब्राह्मण का सत्व माना जाता है. इसमें वर्तमान, बीता हुआ कल और आने वाले कल का समावेश है. इसी कारण से इन्हें त्रिमूर्ति के रूप में भी पूजा जाता है. कमल के फूल पर बैठी हुईं मां गायत्री धन-संपत्ति और सुख-समृद्धि की ओर संकेत करती हैं. इतनी अधिक विशेषताएं होने के कारण ही मां गायत्री के मंत्र ओम् भूर्भुवः स्वः तस्यवितुर्वरेण्यं, भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात। को महामंत्र भी कहा जाता है. 

