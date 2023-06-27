अच्‍छी सेहत और धन पाने के लिए केवल चातुर्मास में कर लें ये काम, हर ख्‍वाहिश होगी पूरी
topStories1hindi1755922
Hindi Newsधर्म

अच्‍छी सेहत और धन पाने के लिए केवल चातुर्मास में कर लें ये काम, हर ख्‍वाहिश होगी पूरी

Chaturmas 2023 kab se hai: हिंदू धर्म में चातुर्मास का विशेष महत्व है. इस साल चातुर्मास 29 जून से शुरू होगा और 23 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर समाप्‍त होगा. इस दौरान कुछ नियमों का पालन करें. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Trending Photos

अच्‍छी सेहत और धन पाने के लिए केवल चातुर्मास में कर लें ये काम, हर ख्‍वाहिश होगी पूरी

Chaturmas 2023 and end date: देवशयनी एकादशी से चातुर्मास की शुरुआत होती है. इस साल 29 जून 2023, गुरुवार से चातुर्मास की शुरुआत हो रही है. देवशयनी एकादशी आषाढ़ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि को पड़ती है. देवशयनी एकादशी से सृष्टि के पालनहार भगवान विष्णु चार महीनों के लिए क्षीर सागर में शयन के लिए चले जाते हैं. इसके बाद सृष्टि का संचालन भगवान शिव संभालते हैं. इसी चातुर्मास में सावन का महीना आता है. सावन सोमवार के व्रत करना हर मनोकामना पूरी करता है. चातुर्मास का महत्‍व हिंदू धर्म के अलावा जैन धर्म में भी है. जैन चातुर्मास के दौरान जैन संत-मुनि यात्रा नहीं करते हैं. बल्कि एक ही जगह रहकर भगवान की भक्ति करते हैं. चातुर्मास के दौरान कुछ नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए. चातुर्मास में इन नियमों का पालन करने से व्‍यक्ति सेहतमंद और धनवान बनता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग