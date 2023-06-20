Mangalwar Totke: मंगलवार के दिन ये छोटा-सा उपाय हर बाधा का करेगा नाश, हनुमान जी की मिलेगी कृपा
Mangalwar Totke: मंगलवार के दिन ये छोटा-सा उपाय हर बाधा का करेगा नाश, हनुमान जी की मिलेगी कृपा

Mangalwar Upay: मंगलवार का दिन हनुमान जी को समर्पित है. कहते हैं कि इस दिन सच्चे मन से मांगी गई हर मनोकामना को बजरंगबली पूरी करते हैं. ऐसे में आज के दिन कुछ ज्योतिषीय उपायों का जिक्र भी किया गया है. जानें मंगलवार के इन उपायों के बारे में. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Tuesday Remedies, Vrat Niyam: सप्ताह के सातों दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित हैं. कहते हैं कि मंगलवार को हनुमान जी पूजा का विधान है. कहते हैं कि इस दिन बजरंगबली की पूजा-अर्चना करने से भक्तों की सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं. वहीं, जीवन में आ रही परेशानियों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए हनुमान जी की पूजा का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है. मंगलवार के दिन इन उपायों को अपना कर  जीवन की सभी बाधाओं को दूर किया जा सकता है.

