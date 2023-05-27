Samudrik Shastra: अगर आपको घर की मुंडेर पर दिखाई दे जाएं ये 5 पक्षी तो हो जाएं प्रसन्न, धन-वैभव के आने का होता है संकेत
Samudrik Shastra: अगर आपको घर की मुंडेर पर दिखाई दे जाएं ये 5 पक्षी तो हो जाएं प्रसन्न, धन-वैभव के आने का होता है संकेत

Birds in Samudrik Shastra: घरों की मुंडेर पर आपने कई तरह के पक्षी बैठे देखे होंगे लेकिन आपको उन पक्षियों के आने का अर्थ नहीं पता होगा. आज हम इस बारे में आपको अहम जानकारी देने जा रहे हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:01 AM IST

Meaning of Birds Coming on Roof of House: हमारे घर की छत पर अक्सर विभिन्न पक्षियों का आकर बैठना सामान्य बात है. ऐसे पक्षी कभी अकेले आते हैं तो कभी समूहों में आकर छत पर किल्लौल करते हैं. वे वहां दाना खाते हैं, पानी पीते हैं और अठखेलियां करते हैं. हममें से अधिकतर लोगों को पता नहीं है कि विभिन्न पक्षियों का हमारे घर की छत या मुंडेर पर आकर बैठना कोई संयोग मात्र है या फिर इसके पीछे भविष्य का कोई बड़ा संकेत छिपा होता है. इसके बारे में सामुद्रिक शास्त्र और शकुन शास्त्र में विस्तार से बताया गया है, जिसे आज आप भी जान लीजिए. 

