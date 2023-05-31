Swapana Shastra: क्या आपको भी अक्सर दिखाई देते हैं दूध से जुड़े सपने? भूलकर भी न करें इग्नोर, जान लें पीछे छिपे संकेतों का अर्थ
topStories1hindi1718298
Hindi Newsधर्म

Swapana Shastra: क्या आपको भी अक्सर दिखाई देते हैं दूध से जुड़े सपने? भूलकर भी न करें इग्नोर, जान लें पीछे छिपे संकेतों का अर्थ

Sapne mein Doodh Dikhne ka Arth: क्या आपको भी सोते समय दूध से जुड़े सपने आते हैं. अगर ऐसा है तो समझ लीजिए कि उन सपनों के जरिए भगवान आपको भविष्य का कोई बड़ा संकेत देने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

Trending Photos

Swapana Shastra: क्या आपको भी अक्सर दिखाई देते हैं दूध से जुड़े सपने? भूलकर भी न करें इग्नोर, जान लें पीछे छिपे संकेतों का अर्थ

Meaning of Seeing Milk in Dreams: रात में सोते हुए सपने दिखना सामान्य बात होती है. उनमें से कई सपने ऐसे होते हैं, जिन्हें देखकर हम डर जाते हैं. वहीं कुछ सपनों को देखकर मन प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं. सुबह उठने के बाद हम अक्सर उन सपनों के अर्थ के बारे में सोचते रह जाते हैं लेकिन हमें इस बारे में सही-सही कुछ पता नही चल पाता. धार्मिक विद्वानों के मुताबिक स्वप्न शास्त्र में इन सपनों के रहस्य के बारे में विस्तार से बताया है. ऐसा ही एक सपना है- स्वप्न में लगातार दूध का दिखाई देना. आखिर इसका अर्थ क्या है. आज हम इसके बारे में आपको विस्तृत तरीके से बताने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज