Shaniwar ke Upay: शनि देव सभी 9 ग्रहों में सबसे क्रूर ग्रह माने जाते हैं. ऐसे 5 कार्य हैं, जिन्हें वे सख्त नापसंद करते हैं. जो जातक जाने-अनजाने इस तरह के कार्य करते हैं, उन्हें शनि देव का कहर झेलना पड़ता है. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:29 AM IST

Shani Dev: शनि देव को क्रोध से भर देते हैं ये 5 कार्य, जातक पर फूटता है उनका कहर; आप मत करना ये गलती वरना जिंदगी हो जाएगी बर्बाद

Shani Dev Remedies: शनि देव  को न्याय का देवता कहा जाता है. वे न तो किसी के खास हैं और न किसी के पराये. वे जीवों के कर्मों के अनुसार उसे उचित प्रतिफल प्रदान करते हैं. यही वजह है कि उन्हें सभी 9 ग्रहों में सबसे क्रूर माना गया है. उनका क्रोध किसी को भी बर्बाद करने में देरी नहीं लगाता. इसी भय से सभी लोग उन्हें अपने-अपने तरीके से प्रसन्न रखने की पूरी कोशिश करते हैं. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के मुताबिक 5 ऐसे कार्य हैं, जिन्हें शनि देव बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं करते. जो जातक इनमें से कोई भी काम करता है, उस पर शनि देव का क्रोध बरसते देर नहीं लगती. इसलिए आप भी भूलकर ऐसी गलती कभी मत करना. आइए जानते हैं कि वे 5 बातें कौन सी हैं. 

Tomorrow.io
