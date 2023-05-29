Somwar Upay: भोलेनाथ जमकर बरसाएंगे कृपा, कोई इच्छा नहीं रहेगी अधूरी; आज बस कर लें ये काम
Monday Remedies: सोमवार का दिन भगवान शिव को समर्पित है. इस दिन किए गए कुछ उपाय व्यक्ति के सभी दुख-संकट दूर करते हैं. इतना ही नहीं, भोलेनाथ प्रसन्न होकर हर इच्छा पूरी करते हैं. जानें आज के दिन किन उपायों को किया जा सकता है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Somwar Lord Shiv Upay: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार 29 मई ज्येष्ठ माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि है. बता दें कि 29 मई की रात 9 बजे तक व्रज योग रहेगा. व्रज का अर्थ होता है कठोर. शास्त्रों में कहा गया है कि इस योग में वाहन आदि खरीदना मना होता है. इतना ही नहीं, इस योग में सोना, कपड़ा आदि भी खरीदना अच्छा नहीं माना जाता.

