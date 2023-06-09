Vastu Tips For Match Box: क्या आप भी घर के मंदिर में रखते हैं माचिस? मत करना ये वाली गलती वरना झेलना पड़ेगा भारी नुकसान
topStories1hindi1730359
Hindi Newsधर्म

Vastu Tips For Match Box: क्या आप भी घर के मंदिर में रखते हैं माचिस? मत करना ये वाली गलती वरना झेलना पड़ेगा भारी नुकसान

Match Box Vastu Tips: अगर आप भी घर के मंदिर में माचिस रखने की गलती करते हैं तो संभल जाएं. वास्तु शास्त्र के मुताबिक आपकी यह गलती कंगाल बना सकती है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 03:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips For Match Box: क्या आप भी घर के मंदिर में रखते हैं माचिस? मत करना ये वाली गलती वरना झेलना पड़ेगा भारी नुकसान

Vastu Tips For Match Box: जिंदगी में तरक्की करने के लिए केवल मेहनत करना ही काफी नहीं होता है. उसके लिए भाग्य का साथ मिलना भी जरूरी होता है. वास्तु शास्त्र में कहा गया है कि भाग्य का लेने के लिए कई सारे उपाय हैं, जिन्हें अपनाकर आप अपने जीवन को खुशहाल बना सकते हैं. इन्हीं में से एक उपाय माचिस से भी जुड़ा हुआ है. कई सारे लोग अपने घर में बने मंदिर या पूजाघर में माचिस रखते हैं. क्या ऐसा करना विधिसम्मत होता है. कहीं ऐसा तो नही, इसका असर आपके जीवन पर पड़ रहा हो और आपको इस बात का अहसास तक न हो. आज हम इसी विषय पर आपको बड़ी जानकारी देने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट