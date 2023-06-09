WTC Final 2023: इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने 'द ओवल' में रचा इतिहास, नाम कर लीं दो बड़ी उपलब्धियां
WTC Final 2023: इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने 'द ओवल' में रचा इतिहास, नाम कर लीं दो बड़ी उपलब्धियां

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने अपने नाम एक नहीं बल्कि दो-दो उपलब्धियां नाम कर ली हैं. 

Test Cricket Records: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले जा रहे मैच में टीम इंडिया का अभी तक का प्रदर्शन बेहद ही निराशाजनक रहा है. टीम इंडिया के टॉप ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहे. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी ने अपने नाम एक बड़ी उपलब्धि कर ली. उन्होंने सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली के एक खास क्लब में एंट्री कर ली है. इस खिलाड़ी ने एक नहीं बल्कि दो-दो उपलब्धि अपने नाम कर ली हैं. 

