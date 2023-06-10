IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल मैच के बीच रहाणे ने अचानक लिया बड़ा फैसला, किसी को नहीं हो रहा भरोसा!
IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल मैच के बीच रहाणे ने अचानक लिया बड़ा फैसला, किसी को नहीं हो रहा भरोसा!

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने की जंग जारी है. इस बीच भारत के बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे ने एक बड़ा फैसला ले लिया, जिसके बाद किसी को भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल मैच के बीच रहाणे ने अचानक लिया बड़ा फैसला, किसी को नहीं हो रहा भरोसा!

Ajinkya Rahane: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच जारी है. लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले जा रहे इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत की हुई है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चौथे दिन के दूसरे सेशन के खेल के दौरान 400 रनों की विशाल बढ़त बना ली है. इस बीच भारत के बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे ने एक बड़ा फैसला ले लिया, जिसके बाद फैंस को यकीन नहीं हो रहा है.

