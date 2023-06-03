WTC Final: BCCI ने इस खिलाड़ी को टीम में लेकर कर दिया बड़ा ब्लंडर! आंकड़े चीख-चीख कर दे रहे गवाही
topStories1hindi1722026
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: BCCI ने इस खिलाड़ी को टीम में लेकर कर दिया बड़ा ब्लंडर! आंकड़े चीख-चीख कर दे रहे गवाही

Indian Cricket Team: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय टीम 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) खेलने उतरेगी. इस मैच में ट्रॉफी के अलावा भारत के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का करियर भी दांव पर लगा है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: BCCI ने इस खिलाड़ी को टीम में लेकर कर दिया बड़ा ब्लंडर! आंकड़े चीख-चीख कर दे रहे गवाही

Team India in WTC Final-2023 : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) खेलना है जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती होगी. ये मुकाबला लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. इस मैच में आईसीसी ट्रॉफी तो दांव पर लगी ही है, साथ ही भारत के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के इंटरनेशनल करियर पर तलवार लटकती दिख रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Mastodon
US में कैलिफोर्निया के समुद्र तट पर मिला विशालकाय दांत, जानें क्या है इसका रहस्य?
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
kedarnath heli service
केदारनाथ हेली सेवा की बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी