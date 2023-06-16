Team India: टीम इंडिया को इस दिग्गज ने बताया अहंकारी, अश्विन और कोहली को लेकर दिया ये होश उड़ाने वाला बयान
topStories1hindi1739720
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया को इस दिग्गज ने बताया अहंकारी, अश्विन और कोहली को लेकर दिया ये होश उड़ाने वाला बयान

Indian Cricket Team News: वेस्टइंडीज के दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज ने द ओवल में 2023 वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रन की हार के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि टीम में अहंकार घुस गया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: टीम इंडिया को इस दिग्गज ने बताया अहंकारी, अश्विन और कोहली को लेकर दिया ये होश उड़ाने वाला बयान

Indian Cricket Team: वेस्टइंडीज के दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज सर एंडी रॉबर्ट्स ने द ओवल में 2023 वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रन की हार के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि टीम में अहंकार घुस गया है. रॉबर्ट्स ने कहा, 'यह अहंकार है जो भारतीय क्रिकेट में घुस गया है और इसके माध्यम से, भारत ने बाकी दुनिया को कम करके आंका है. भारत को यह तय करना होगा कि उनका ध्यान क्या है- टेस्ट क्रिकेट या सीमित ओवरों का क्रिकेट. टी 20 क्रिकेट अपना कोर्स चलाएगा. वहां बल्ले और गेंद के बीच कोई प्रतिस्पर्धा नहीं है.'

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल