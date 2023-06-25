Team India: भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स का बड़ा फैसला, वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने वाले दावेदार को ही टीम से किया बाहर
IND vs WI Series: भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स ने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को टीम में शामिल नहीं किया है जो वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने का बड़ा दावेदार माना जा रहा था. ये खिलाफ 2022 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में टीम का हिस्सा था.

Jun 25, 2023

India vs West Indies Series: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड की ओर से बीते शुक्रवार (23 जून) वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से भारतीय टीम इस साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारी शुरू करेगी. लेकिन इस टीम में भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स ने एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को शामिल नहीं किया है जो वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने का बड़ा दावेदार माना जा रहा था.

