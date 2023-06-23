Asia Cup 2023: भारत की ताकत के सामने पाकिस्तान का निकला दम, एशिया कप को लेकर हुआ बड़ा फैसला
Asia Cup 2023: भारत की ताकत के सामने पाकिस्तान का निकला दम, एशिया कप को लेकर हुआ बड़ा फैसला

IND vs PAK: एशिया कप 2023 टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से 17 सितंबर तक खेला जाएगा. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के भावी अध्यक्ष जका अशरफ ने एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद (एसीसी) के औपचारिक फैसले के बावजूद एशिया कप 2023 के ‘हाइब्रिड मॉडल’ को ‘खारिज’ करने के 24 घंटे से भीतर ‘यूटर्न’ लेते हुए चार मैचों की मेजबानी स्वीकार कर ली है.

