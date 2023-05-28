IND vs PAK: एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने दिया अल्टीमेटम, अब BCCI लेगा आखिरी फैसला!
IND vs PAK: एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने दिया अल्टीमेटम, अब BCCI लेगा आखिरी फैसला!

Asia Cup 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के बीच एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने बीसीसीआई को अल्टीमेटम दे दिया है.

IND vs PAK: एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने दिया अल्टीमेटम, अब BCCI लेगा आखिरी फैसला!

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) सितंबर के महीने में पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. लेकिन एशिया कप के आयोजन को लेकर अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं हो सका है. शनिवार 27 मई को बीसीसीआई की स्पेशल जनरल मीटिंग (SGM) का आयोजन हुआ था. इस मीटिंग में भी एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर कोई फैसला नहीं हो पाया. इसी बीच  पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने इस टूर्नामेंट को लेकर बीसीसीआई को अल्टीमेटम दे दिया है.

