Asia Cup: भारत को अकेले दम पर एशिया कप जिताएंगे ये 2 घातक प्लेयर्स, टीम इंडिया के सबसे बड़े ब्रह्मास्त्र
topStories1hindi1743638
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup: भारत को अकेले दम पर एशिया कप जिताएंगे ये 2 घातक प्लेयर्स, टीम इंडिया के सबसे बड़े ब्रह्मास्त्र

Team India: एशिया कप 2023 की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका की धरती पर होने जा रही है. एशिया कप 2023 टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से लेकर 17 सितंबर तक खेला जाएगा. भारत में इस साल 50 ओवरों का वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाएगा, उसे देखते हुए इस साल एशिया कप भी वनडे फॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup: भारत को अकेले दम पर एशिया कप जिताएंगे ये 2 घातक प्लेयर्स, टीम इंडिया के सबसे बड़े ब्रह्मास्त्र

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका की धरती पर होने जा रही है. एशिया कप 2023 टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से लेकर 17 सितंबर तक खेला जाएगा. भारत में इस साल 50 ओवरों का वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाएगा, उसे देखते हुए इस साल एशिया कप भी वनडे फॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. भारत को एशिया कप जीतने का प्रबल दावेदार माना जा रहा है. कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के पास ऐसे 2 खिलाड़ी हैं, जो एशिया कप 2023 में मैच पलटने का दम रखते हैं और इस बार वह भारत को ट्रॉफी तक पहुंचा सकते हैं. आइए नजर डालते हैं, ऐसे ही 2 खिलाड़ियों पर जो टीम इंडिया को एशिया कप 2023 की ट्रॉफी जिता सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू