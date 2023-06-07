खेल जगत से आई चौंकाने वाली खबर, मैच फिक्सिंग के लिए इन प्लेयर्स को अचानक किया गया आजीवन बैन
खेल जगत से आई चौंकाने वाली खबर, मैच फिक्सिंग के लिए इन प्लेयर्स को अचानक किया गया आजीवन बैन

Players Life Ban: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चंद घंटे के अंदर ही वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है, उससे पहले ही एक चौंकाने वाली खबर सामने आ रही है.  वर्ल्ड प्रोफेशनल बिलियर्डस एंड स्नूकर एसोसिएशन द्वारा मैच फिक्सिंग के लिए दंडित किए गए 10 खिलाड़ियों के समूह में चीनी स्नूकर खिलाड़ियों लियांग वेनबो और ली हैंग पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है.

Jun 07, 2023

