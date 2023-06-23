Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले BCCI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, टीम इंडिया को लेकर अचानक कर दिया ये ऐलान
Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले BCCI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, टीम इंडिया को लेकर अचानक कर दिया ये ऐलान

BCCI: टीम इंडिया को इसी साल अपनी ही मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. इससे पहले एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड(BCCI) नेअचानक एक बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले BCCI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, टीम इंडिया को लेकर अचानक कर दिया ये ऐलान

Indian Cricket: इस साल भारत की मेजबानी में ही वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. भारत के पास 2011 के बाद से यह पहले मौका है, जब अपने घर में इस बड़े ICC टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन हो रहा है. इस बीच BCCI ने एक बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है BCCI ने टीम इंडिया के खाली सेलेक्टर पद को भरने के लिए आवेदन जारी कर दिया है. इसके लिए 30 जून तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है, जिसके कुछ दिन बाद नए चयनकर्ता की भी घोषणा कर दी जाएगी.

