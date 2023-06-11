WTC Final: ये शख्स है टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा गुनहगार, पीछे से कर रहा था ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मदद!
topStories1hindi1733688
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: ये शख्स है टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा गुनहगार, पीछे से कर रहा था ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मदद!

WTC Final Highlights: भारतीय टीम का सपना रविवार को फिर से टूट गया, जब उसे वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों से हराया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिले 444 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी 234 रन पर सिमट गई. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मदद एक शख्स पीछे से कर रहा था.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: ये शख्स है टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा गुनहगार, पीछे से कर रहा था ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मदद!

Team India Enemy, WTC Final: धुरंधर ओपनर रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम का सपना फिर से टूट गया. उसे वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रविवार को हरा दिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिले 444 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी 234 रन पर सिमट गई. इससे ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 209 रनों से जीत मिली. पैट कमिंस की टीम ने पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट