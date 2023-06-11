WTC Final: गिल का विवादित कैच पकड़ने वाले ग्रीन का रिएक्शन आया सामने, अपने इस बयान से मचाया बवाल
IND vs AUS: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में चौथे दिन शुभमन गिल के आउट होने पर एक बड़ा विवाद पैदा हो गया. टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी के आठवें ओवर में शुभमन गिल के शॉट पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर कैमरून ग्रीन ने एक कैच लपका, लेकिन वह क्लीन नहीं था. 

Jun 11, 2023

Cameron Green Reaction: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में चौथे दिन शुभमन गिल के आउट होने पर एक बड़ा विवाद पैदा हो गया. टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी के आठवें ओवर में शुभमन गिल के शॉट पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर कैमरून ग्रीन ने एक कैच लपका, लेकिन वह क्लीन नहीं था. क्लीन कैच नहीं होने के बावजूद थर्ड अंपायर रिचर्ड केटलब्रॉ ने शुभमन गिल को आउट दे दिया.

