Rohan Bopanna: सितंबर में अपने सुनहरे करियर को अलविदा कह देगा ये दिग्गज, खुद कर दिया ऐलान

Indian Player Retires: भारत का एक दिग्गज प्लेयर सितंबर में अपने सुनहरे करियर को अलविदा कह देगा. ये बात उस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने खुद ही बुधवार को कही. हालांकि उनकी एक ख्वाहिश अधूरी रह जाएगी, जिसका उन्हें भी मलाल है.

Indian Player Retirement: भारत का एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सितंबर में अपने सुनहरे करियर को अलविदा कह देगा. इस बात की पुष्टि उस दिग्गज प्लेयर ने खुद बुधवार को की है. जिस खिलाड़ी का जिक्र हो रहा है, उसकी एक ख्वाहिश हालांकि अधूरी रह गई. 

