WTC 2023: CA वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप टीम का हुआ ऐलान, ऋषभ पंत को भी किया गया शामिल
WTC 2023: CA वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप टीम का हुआ ऐलान, ऋषभ पंत को भी किया गया शामिल

World Test Championship: क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 2021-2023 वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. इस टीम में विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत भी अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे हैं.

World Test Championship Best playing XI: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 का फाइनल मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच द ओवल में 7 जून से खेला जाना है. इस मैच के लिए दोनों टीमों का ऐलान पहले ही हो चुका है. इन सब के बीच क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 2021-2023 वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. इस टीम में विस्फोटक विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) को भी शामिल किया गया है. पंत के अलावा टीम इंडिया के दो खिलाड़ी भी इस टीम में अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे है.

