Cricketer Retires: WTC फाइनल के बाद संन्यास लेगा ये दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, खुद कर दिया खुलासा!

Cricketer Retirement: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी लंदन में कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने रिटायरमेंट को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

David Warner Retirement, WTC Final-2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीमें फिलहाल लंदन में हैं. दोनों के बीच केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर 7 जून से आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी लंदन में कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच एक दिग्गज ने रिटायरमेंट को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

