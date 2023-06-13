Asia Cup: टीम इंडिया ने जीत के साथ की एशिया कप की शुरुआत, सिर्फ 32 गेंदों पर कर दिया खेल खत्म
Asia Cup: टीम इंडिया ने जीत के साथ की एशिया कप की शुरुआत, सिर्फ 32 गेंदों पर कर दिया खेल खत्म

Asia Cup 2023: वूमेंस एमर्जिंग एशिया कप 2023 में टीम इंडिया ने जीत के साथ शुरुआत की है. टीम इंडिया ने अपने पहले मैच में हांगकांग ए की टीम को हराया.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Asia Cup: टीम इंडिया ने जीत के साथ की एशिया कप की शुरुआत, सिर्फ 32 गेंदों पर कर दिया खेल खत्म

Emerging Women's Asia Cup: वूमेंस एमर्जिंग एशिया कप 2023 (ACC Womens Emerging  Asia Cup 2023) हांगकांग के टिन क्वांग रोड रिक्रिएशन ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 12 जून से हो गई है. वहीं, टीम इंडिया ने अपना पहला मैच आज (13 जून) खेला. भारत का पहला मैच हांगकांग ए के खिलाफ था, जिसे टीम इंडिया ने बड़ी आसानी से जीत लिया. इस मैच में भारतीय महिला गेंदबाज श्रेयंका पाटील (Shreyanka Patil) जीत की हीरो रहीं.

