Ashes-2023: संन्यास तोड़कर वापसी करने वाले खिलाड़ी को बड़ा झटका, आईसीसी ने दी ये सजा
ENG vs AUS : संन्यास तोड़कर वापसी करने वाले एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी को बड़ा झटका लगा है. आईसीसी ने उन्हें सजा दी है. ये सब इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जारी एशेज सीरीज (Ashes-2023) के पहले मैच के दौरान हुआ. 

Jun 18, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

England vs Australia, Moeen Ali Fined : इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एशेज सीरीज (Ashes Series-2023) का पहला मैच बर्मिंघम में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी भी खेल रहा है जिसने संन्यास तोड़कर वापसी की. इस बीच उस खिलाड़ी को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने बड़ा झटका दिया है. आईसीसी ने उस दिग्गज को सजा दी है.

