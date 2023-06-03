Team India: AUS दिग्गज ने WTC फाइनल के लिए चुनी भारतीय प्लेइंग-11, इस 'मैच विनर' को किया बाहर
Team India: AUS दिग्गज ने WTC फाइनल के लिए चुनी भारतीय प्लेइंग-11, इस 'मैच विनर' को किया बाहर

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप मैच के लिए पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज ने अपनी प्लेइंग-11 चुनी है. उन्होंने भारत की चुनी प्लेइंग-11 में एक मैच विनर को जगह नहीं दी है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

India's Playing-11 picks by Tom Moody: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टक्कर होनी है. यह मुकाबला इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में 7 से 11 जून के बीच खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमें लंदन पहुंच चुकी हैं और तैयारियों में जुट गई हैं. तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स इस मैच के लिए अपनी-अपनी प्लेइंग-11 चुन रहे हैं. इस बीच ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रहे टॉम मूडी ने भी इस मैच के लिए भारत की प्लेइंग-11 चुनी है.

