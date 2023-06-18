Rohit Sharma: फ्लॉप कप्तानी के बीच रोहित शर्मा को मिली अहम सलाह, दिग्गज ने दिया जीत का मंत्र
Rohit Sharma: फ्लॉप कप्तानी के बीच रोहित शर्मा को मिली अहम सलाह, दिग्गज ने दिया जीत का मंत्र

Team India: रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी को लेकर कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के बाद सवाल खड़े किए हैं. इस बीच एक पूर्व क्रिकेट ने उन्हें लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने रोहित को एक सलाह देते हुए जीत के मंत्र भी दिया है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

WTC final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों से बड़ी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इसके बाद रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी पर सवाल खड़े होने लगे. कई खबरें ऐसी भी आईं कि उन्हें कप्तानी से हटाया जाएगा. इस बीच साउथ अफ्रीका के पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने रोहित की कप्तानी की सराहना करते हुए उन्हें एक जीत का मंत्र दे दिया है. उन्होंने कहा कि रोहित को कुछ दिन रेस्ट कर चाहिए.

