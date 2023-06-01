MS Dhoni : IPL चैंपियन बनने के बाद धोनी पहुंचे अस्पताल, करोड़ों फैंस के लिए अब आई गुड-न्यूज
MS Dhoni : IPL चैंपियन बनने के बाद धोनी पहुंचे अस्पताल, करोड़ों फैंस के लिए अब आई गुड-न्यूज

MS Dhoni Surgery: दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम ने आईपीएल में 5वीं बार चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. सीएसके ने आईपीएल-2023 के फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को मात दी. इसके बाद धोनी अस्पताल पहुंचे जहां से अब उनके करोड़ों फैंस के लिए अच्छी खबर आई है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

MS Dhoni : IPL चैंपियन बनने के बाद धोनी पहुंचे अस्पताल, करोड़ों फैंस के लिए अब आई गुड-न्यूज

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Knee Surgery: दिग्गज विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज और टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) के चाहने वालों की संख्या करोड़ों में है. धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम ने हाल में आईपीएल में 5वीं बार चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. इस टीम ने अहमदाबाद में खेले गए 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) के फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को आखिरी गेंद पर मात दी. इसके बाद धोनी अहमदाबाद से मुंबई के अस्पताल पहुंचे जहां से उनके फैंस के लिए अब अच्छी खबर आई है.

