IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के लिए हरभजन ने चुनी भारतीय प्लेइंग-11, कोहली-गिल नहीं; इस खिलाड़ी को बताया गेम चेंजर
IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के लिए हरभजन ने चुनी भारतीय प्लेइंग-11, कोहली-गिल नहीं; इस खिलाड़ी को बताया गेम चेंजर

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप मैच के लिए हरभजन सिंह ने अपनी प्लेइंग-11 चुनी है. इसमें उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल या विराट कोहली को है बल्कि एक अन्य खूंखार बल्लेबाज को गेम चेंजर बताया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के लिए हरभजन ने चुनी भारतीय प्लेइंग-11, कोहली-गिल नहीं; इस खिलाड़ी को बताया गेम चेंजर

Harbhajan picks India's Playing-11 for WTC Final: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टक्कर होगी. यह मुकाबला इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमें लंदन पहुंच चुकी हैं और तैयारियों में जुट गई हैं. पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह ने इस मैच के लिए भारत की प्लेइंग-11 चुनी है. रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल या विराट कोहली को नहीं है बल्कि एक अन्य खूंखार बल्लेबाज को गेम चेंजर बताया है.

