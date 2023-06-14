IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए हरभजन ने चुनी भारत की टी20 टीम, इन खतरनाक खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका
topStories1hindi1736896
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए हरभजन ने चुनी भारत की टी20 टीम, इन खतरनाक खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका

Team India: टीम इंडिया को 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करना है. भारतीय टीम को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच पहला टी20 मैच 3 अगस्त से त्रिनिदाद में खेला जाएगा. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ इस पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया चुन ली गई है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए हरभजन ने चुनी भारत की टी20 टीम, इन खतरनाक खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका

Team India Announced: टीम इंडिया को 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करना है. भारतीय टीम को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच पहला टी20 मैच 3 अगस्त से त्रिनिदाद में खेला जाएगा. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ इस पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया चुन ली गई है. टी20 सीरीज में भारत के खतरनाक क्रिकेटर्स को मौका मिला है. दरअसल, भारत के दिग्गज ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह (Harbhajan Singh) ने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर होने वाली पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज के लिए अपनी टीम इंडिया चुन ली है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Prabhu Deva
Prabhu deva News: 47 की उम्र में दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू बने बेटी के पिता
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन