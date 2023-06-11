WTC Final: शुभमन गिल की इस हरकत से मच गया बड़ा बवाल, अब ICC सुनाएगा ये बड़ी सजा!
topStories1hindi1733030
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: शुभमन गिल की इस हरकत से मच गया बड़ा बवाल, अब ICC सुनाएगा ये बड़ी सजा!

Shubman Gill: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी वजह से टीम इंडिया के ओपनिंग बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल पर आईसीसी तगड़ा एक्शन ले सकता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच के चौथे दिन शुभमन गिल की एक हरकत से बड़ा बवाल मच गया है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: शुभमन गिल की इस हरकत से मच गया बड़ा बवाल, अब ICC सुनाएगा ये बड़ी सजा!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी वजह से टीम इंडिया के ओपनिंग बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल पर आईसीसी तगड़ा एक्शन ले सकता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच के चौथे दिन शुभमन गिल की एक हरकत से बड़ा बवाल मच गया है. दरअसल, टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी के आठवें ओवर में शुभमन गिल का विवादित कैच लपकने वाले कैमरन ग्रीन और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम की यहां मौजूद भारतीय समर्थकों ने जमकर हूटिंग की. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट