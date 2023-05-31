Team India: पहली बार टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Team India: पहली बार टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 आगामी 7 जून से लंदन में खेला जाना है. इसके लिए टीम इंडिया के कई खिलाड़ी लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं और तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Team India: पहली बार टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के सफल आयोजन के बाद अब टीम इंडिया के लगभग सभी खिलाड़ी लंदन में खेले जाने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए पहुंच चुके हैं. आईपीएल फाइनल में खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी जो टीम इंडिया के स्क्वॉड का हिस्सा हैं वह भी जल्द ही टीम के साथ जुड़ जाएंगे. इस बीच टीम इंडिया का पहली बार हिस्सा बने एक खिलाड़ी ने भी WTC फाइनल से पहले नेट्स में जमकर अभ्यास किया.

