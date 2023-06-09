WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के इस सीनियर खिलाड़ी पर भड़ उठे रवि शास्त्री, सरेआम लगाई लताड़!
WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के इस सीनियर खिलाड़ी पर भड़ उठे रवि शास्त्री, सरेआम लगाई लताड़!

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) ने टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी काफी निराश दिखाई दिए हैं. ये खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल में अपनी छाप छोड़ने में नाकाम रहा है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के इस सीनियर खिलाड़ी पर भड़ उठे रवि शास्त्री, सरेआम लगाई लताड़!

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल में का प्रदर्शन अभी तक काफी खराब रहा है. रवींद्र जडेजा के अलावा कोई भी बल्लेबाज इस मैच में अपनी छाप छोड़ने में नाकाम रहा है. इसी बीच भारत के पूर्व हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) ने टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी काफी निराश दिखाई दिए हैं. रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) ने इस सीनियर खिलाड़ी के आउट होने पर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

