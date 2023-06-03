IND vs AUS: 12 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में वापसी, अब WTC फाइनल के लिए मिला मौका; ऐसे खुली किस्मत
IND vs AUS: 12 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में वापसी, अब WTC फाइनल के लिए मिला मौका; ऐसे खुली किस्मत

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल मैच के लिए टीम इंडिया में एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को शामिल किया गया है जिसने 12 साल बाद भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में वापसी की थी.

IND vs AUS: 12 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में वापसी, अब WTC फाइनल के लिए मिला मौका; ऐसे खुली किस्मत

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (ICC World Test Championship) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से द ओवल स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. इस मैच के लिए टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड पहुंच गए हैं और जमकर तैयारी कर रहे हैं. इस अहम मुकाबले के लिए एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को भी स्क्वॉड में शामिल किया गया है, जिसने 12 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में वापसी की थी.

