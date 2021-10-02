IND W VS AUS W: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय महिला टीम का कहर, ट्विटर पर आए जबर्दस्त रिएक्शन

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय महिला टीम ने ओवल में खेले जा रहे एकमात्र डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच में कमाल कर दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम तीसरे दिन पूरी तरह बैकफुट पर दिखी. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच इस ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट मुकाबले को खत्म होने में अब महज एक दिन रह गया है और ऐसे में इस मैच के ड्रॉ होने की संभावना बढ़ गई है. लेकिन जिस तरह टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में धमाल मचाया है पूरी दुनिया में उनकी तारीफ हो रही है.

मंधाना ने रचा इतिहास

मंधाना ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ क्वींसलैंड में खेले जा रहे एकमात्र डे नाइट टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन शतक जड़ा. मंधाना हालांकि, 216 गेंदों पर 127 रन बनाकर आउट हो गईं. उन्होंने अपनी पारी में 22 चौके और एक छक्का लगाया. विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के बाद भारत की तरफ से पिंक बॉल टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाली मंधाना दूसरी क्रिकेटर हैं. कोहली ने साल 2019 में कोलकाता टेस्ट में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 136 रनों की पारी खेली थी.

तीसरे दिन का खेल

मैच के तीसरे दिन भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी आठ विकेट पर 377 रन पर घोषित की तानिया 75 गेंदों पर तीन चौकों की मदद से 22 रन बनाकर आउट हुईं. इसके बाद पूजा वस्त्राकर 48 गेंदों पर दो चौकों की मदद से 13 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौटीं. फिर दीप्ति भी अर्धशतक जड़ने के बाद ज्यादा देर क्रीज पर नहीं टिक सकीं और 167 गेंदों पर आठ चौकों की मदद से 66 रन बनाकर आउट हो गईं. इसके कुछ देर बाद भारत ने पारी घोषित करने का फैसला लिया. भारत की पारी में झूलन सात और मेघना सिंह दो रन बनाकर नाबाद रहीं.

जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक पहली पारी में चार विकेट पर 143 रन बनाए हैं और वह अभी भारत से 234 रन पीछे चल रही है. स्टंप्स तक एलिसे पेरी 98 गेंदों पर तीन चौकों की मदद से 27 और एश्ले गार्डनर 34 गेंदों पर एक चौके के सहारे 13 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं. भारत की ओर से झूलन गोस्वामी और पूजा वस्त्राकर को अबतक दो-दो विकेट मिला है.

ट्विटर पर आए फैंस के रिएक्शन

Guess @M_Raj03 & @JhulanG10 would have come together a fair few times in the last two decades to discuss a field setting. And here they are in 2021 still doing it pic.twitter.com/VrZ3thYsR7 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 2, 2021

Goswami was playing Test cricket before Brown & Campbell were born. That experience revealing itself just now. Superb against Healy — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) October 2, 2021

Try not to laugh challenge pic.twitter.com/AQYTxXRwjO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2021

Watching Jhulan Goswami beating the bat & knocking out batters in her whites just makes you wonder about what we’ve missed out on all these years that the Indian women have gone without playing too many Tests — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 2, 2021

It’s such a shame that Jhulan Goswami has only been able to play 12 Test matches over a 20 year international career. The 4 balls to Healy in the 2nd last over before the tea break shows just some of the various tricks she has. #AUSvIND https://t.co/FoZe2vzyuG pic.twitter.com/JJ9PQ1HkwQ — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) October 2, 2021

So Australia's RR today was 2.38. "Indians are not showing intent", "we will play it like an ODI" Guess what? It's not that easy mate. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4dWS1SWErk — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) October 2, 2021