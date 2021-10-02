English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IND W VS AUS W

IND W VS AUS W: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय महिला टीम का कहर, ट्विटर पर आए जबर्दस्त रिएक्शन

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय महिला टीम ने खेले जा रहे डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच में जबर्दस्त प्रदर्शन किया है. भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने जिस तरह का दमखम दिखाया है उनकी तारीफ हर कोई कर रहा है. 

IND W VS AUS W: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय महिला टीम का कहर, ट्विटर पर आए जबर्दस्त रिएक्शन
(FILE PHOTO)

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय महिला टीम ने ओवल में खेले जा रहे एकमात्र डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच में कमाल कर दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम तीसरे दिन पूरी तरह बैकफुट पर दिखी. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच इस ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट मुकाबले को खत्म होने में अब महज एक दिन रह गया है और ऐसे में इस मैच के ड्रॉ होने की संभावना बढ़ गई है. लेकिन जिस तरह टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में धमाल मचाया है पूरी दुनिया में उनकी तारीफ हो रही है. 

मंधाना ने रचा इतिहास

मंधाना ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ क्वींसलैंड में खेले जा रहे एकमात्र डे नाइट टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन शतक जड़ा. मंधाना हालांकि, 216 गेंदों पर 127 रन बनाकर आउट हो गईं. उन्होंने अपनी पारी में 22 चौके और एक छक्का लगाया. विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के बाद भारत की तरफ से पिंक बॉल टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाली मंधाना दूसरी क्रिकेटर हैं. कोहली ने साल 2019 में कोलकाता टेस्ट में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 136 रनों की पारी खेली थी.

तीसरे दिन का खेल

मैच के तीसरे दिन भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी आठ विकेट पर 377 रन पर घोषित की तानिया 75 गेंदों पर तीन चौकों की मदद से 22 रन बनाकर आउट हुईं. इसके बाद पूजा वस्त्राकर 48 गेंदों पर दो चौकों की मदद से 13 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौटीं. फिर दीप्ति भी अर्धशतक जड़ने के बाद ज्यादा देर क्रीज पर नहीं टिक सकीं और 167 गेंदों पर आठ चौकों की मदद से 66 रन बनाकर आउट हो गईं. इसके कुछ देर बाद भारत ने पारी घोषित करने का फैसला लिया. भारत की पारी में झूलन सात और मेघना सिंह दो रन बनाकर नाबाद रहीं.

जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक पहली पारी में चार विकेट पर 143 रन बनाए हैं और वह अभी भारत से 234 रन पीछे चल रही है. स्टंप्स तक एलिसे पेरी 98 गेंदों पर तीन चौकों की मदद से 27 और एश्ले गार्डनर 34 गेंदों पर एक चौके के सहारे 13 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं. भारत की ओर से झूलन गोस्वामी और पूजा वस्त्राकर को अबतक दो-दो विकेट मिला है.

ट्विटर पर आए फैंस के रिएक्शन

 

  

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
IND W VS AUS WIndian Women cricket teamDay night testindia against australiafans react
अगली
खबर

IPL 2021: Preity Zinta बनीं 'Babysitter', एक्ट्रेस की गोद में बैठा क्यूट बच्चा आखिर किसका है?

Must Watch

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 02, 2021 | Match 6 Rain Stoppage
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
OMA
 VS
SCO
100/3
(23.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 02, 2021 | Match 47 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2021
RR
89/2
(7.0 ov)
 VS
CSK
189/4
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 14, 2021 | 2nd T20I
England in Pakistan, 2 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
 VS
ENG
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Oct 13, 2021 | 1st T20I
England in Pakistan, 2 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
 VS
ENG
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
PT1M8S

Video: शिक्षक ने स्कूल के कमरे को ही बना लिया आशियाना, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल