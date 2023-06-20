IND vs PAK: 5 साल बाद भारत-पाकिस्तान की टीमों के बीच मैच, इस टूर्नामेंट में होंगी आमने-सामने
India vs Pakistan: भारत और पाकिस्तान की टीमें 5 साल बाद एक टूर्नामेंट में भिड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं. ये मैच 21 जून को बेंगलुरु के श्री कांतीरवा स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा.

SAFF Championship 2023: भारत और पाकिस्तान के खेल प्रेमियों के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. दोनों देशों की फुटबॉल टीम लगभग पांच साल बाद आपस में भिड़ती नजर आएंगी. दोनों पड़ोसी देशों को बेंगलुरू में 21 जून से चार जुलाई तक होने वाले सैफ कप के लिए एक ही ग्रुप में रखा गया है. इस टूर्नामेंट में गत चैंपियन भारत, पाकिस्तान, कुवैत और नेपाल को ग्रुप ए में हैं. वहीं, लेबनान, मालदीव, बांग्लादेश और भूटान को ग्रुप बी में रखा गया है.

