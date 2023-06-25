IND vs WI : वर्ल्ड कप खेल सकता है 23 साल का ये दबंग खिलाड़ी, बस करना होगा ये काम!
World Cup 2023: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज के लिए 17 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. टीम की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) को सौंपी गई है जबकि उप-कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या को बनाया गया है. टीम में ऐसे खिलाड़ी को भी जगह दी गई है जो 157 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से भी गेंदबाजी कर लेता है.

India vs West Indies: भारतीय टीम 27 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज खेलेगी. इसके लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने टीम का ऐलान भी कर दिया है. टीम की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) को सौंपी गई है. टीम में ऐसे खिलाड़ी को भी जगह दी गई है जिसकी गेंदबाजी में काफी धार है और उसकी उम्र अभी केवल 23 साल है. 

