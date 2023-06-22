IND vs WI: ईशान किशन नहीं, विंडीज सीरीज में ये खिलाड़ी करेगा टीम इंडिया के लिए विकेटकीपिंग!
IND vs WI: ईशान किशन नहीं, विंडीज सीरीज में ये खिलाड़ी करेगा टीम इंडिया के लिए विकेटकीपिंग!

Indian Wicketkeeper : भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच अगले महीने 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट सीरीज शुरू होगी. इस दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट मैचों के बाद सीमित ओवरों के क्रिकेट मैच भी खेले जाएंगे. हालांकि टेस्ट सीरीज में टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर को लेकर अभी तक कुछ भी पक्का नहीं हो पाया है.

IND vs WI: ईशान किशन नहीं, विंडीज सीरीज में ये खिलाड़ी करेगा टीम इंडिया के लिए विकेटकीपिंग!

India vs West Indies, Wicketkeeper KS Bharat : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज (IND vs WI) का दौरा करने जा रही है. इस दौरे की शुरुआत 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज से होगी जिसका आगाज 12 जुलाई से होना है. टेस्ट सीरीज में भारतीय टीम के लिए विकेटकीपिंग की जिम्मेदारी कौन संभालेगा, ये अभी तक एक पहेली बना है.

