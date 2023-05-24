World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अचानक टीम का ऐलान, इस स्टार बल्लेबाज को नहीं मिली जगह
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अचानक टीम का ऐलान, इस स्टार बल्लेबाज को नहीं मिली जगह

World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) के लिए एक टीम का ऐलान हो गया है. इस टीम में एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी को शामिल नहीं किया गया है.

May 24, 2023

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अचानक टीम का ऐलान, इस स्टार बल्लेबाज को नहीं मिली जगह

ICC World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत में खेला जाएगा. मेजबान भारत को वर्ल्ड कप में सीधे एंट्री मिली है. वहीं, न्यूजीलैंड, इंग्लैंड, बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, अफगानिस्तान और साउथ अफ्रीक की टीमों ने भी वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए क्वालीफाई कर लिया है. अभी दो टीमों को क्वालीफाई करना बाकी है. 18 जून से वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर राउंड की शुरुआत होगी, जिसके जरीए बाकी दो टीमों का फैसला होगा. इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए आयरलैंड ने अपनी टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है.

