WTC Final 2023: टॉस के साथ ही रोहित ने तोड़ा इस चैंपियन खिलाड़ी का दिल! प्लेइंग-11 में नहीं दिया मौका

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने की भिड़ंत जारी है. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा ने जैसे ही टॉस जीता इसके साथ ही उन्होंने एक चैंपियन खिलाड़ी का दिल तोड़ दिया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Team India Playing-11: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला शुरू हो चुका है. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीता और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया. टॉस के साथ ही रोहित ने एक खिलाड़ी का दिल भी तोड़ दिया. इस खिलाड़ी को प्लेइंग-11 में मौका नहीं मिला. 

