IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया में खत्म हुआ इस खिलाड़ी का करियर! पिछले WTC फाइनल में प्लेइंग 11 का था हिस्सा

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. इस बार टीम में एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को जगह नहीं मिली है जो पिछले फाइनल में प्लेइंग 11 का हिस्सा था.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

WTC Final-2023 IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम लंदन में 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच खेलेगी. टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. लेकिन इस बार टीम में एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को जगह नहीं मिली है जो पिछले फाइनल में प्लेइंग 11 का हिस्सा था. इस खिलाड़ी को काफी लंबे समय से टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है.

