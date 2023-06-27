Jasprit Bumrah: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जसप्रीत बुमराह की वापसी को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट
topStories1hindi1756558
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Jasprit Bumrah: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जसप्रीत बुमराह की वापसी को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) की वापसी को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट आया है. ये पिछले कई समय से टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Jasprit Bumrah: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जसप्रीत बुमराह की वापसी को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: टीम इंडिया के घातक तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) पिछले साल सितंबर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुई T20 सीरीज के बाद से मैदान से बाहर हैं. पिछले कुछ समय से वह पीठ की चोट के चलते लगातार टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं. इस चोट के चलते मार्च में उन्होंने न्यूजीलैंड में सर्जरी भी करवाई थी. वहीं, टीम इंडिया को इस साल एशिया कप और वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जैसे बड़े टूर्नामेंट खेले हैं. ऐसे में  जसप्रीत बुमराह की वापसी को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट आया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग