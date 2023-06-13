Team India: एशिया कप से पहले इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने गेंदबाजों के छुड़ाए छक्के, 12 गेंदों में ठोक डाले 58 रन
Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया को आगामी सितंबर के महीने में एशिया कप खेलना है. हालांकि, अभी इसके लिए शेड्यूल का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है. इस बीच एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने ऐसी घातक बल्लेबाजी की कि गेंदबाजों के पसीने छूट गए.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Sai Sudharsan: एशिया कप 2023 सितंबर के महीने में पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. लेकिन एशिया कप के आयोजन को लेकर अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं हो सका है. हालांकि, मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो पाकिस्तान ने इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर स्वीकृति दे दी है. अगर ऐसा हुआ तो कुछ मुकाबले  पाकिस्तान में खेले जाएंगे, जबकि भारतीय टीम अपने मुकाबले PAK से बाहर खेलेगी. लेकिन इसको लेकर अभी कोई ऑफिसियल अपडेट नहीं आया है. इस बीच एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने बल्ले से कहर मचा दिया. 22 साल के इस खिलाड़ी ने 12 गेंदों में ही 58 रन जड़ दिए.

