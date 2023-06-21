Team India: टीम इंडिया में जगह ना मिलने पर इस खिलाड़ी ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, शेयर किया सेलेक्टर्स की नींद खोलने वाला Video
Team India: टीम इंडिया में जगह ना मिलने पर इस खिलाड़ी ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, शेयर किया सेलेक्टर्स की नींद खोलने वाला Video

Indian Cricket: 32 साल के एक खिलाड़ी को पिछले कुछ समय टीम इंडिया में जगह नहीं मिली है. इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर 21 सेकंड का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

Indian Cricket Team: 32 साल का एक धाकड़ बल्लेबाज पिछले कई समय से टीम इंडिया के स्क्वॉड में भी जगह नहीं बना पा रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी इस साल बीसीसीआई (BCCI) के सालाना कॉन्ट्रैक्ट (Bcci Annual Contract) लिस्ट से भी बाहर कर दिया गया है. ऐसे में ये खिलाड़ी अब टीम में वापसी करने के लिए जमकर तैयारी कर रहा है. इस खिलाड़ी ने हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

