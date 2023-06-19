IND vs PAK: वर्ल्ड कप में भारत-PAK मैच को लेकर रिजवान ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान, कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे भारतीय फैंस!
topStories1hindi1743824
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs PAK: वर्ल्ड कप में भारत-PAK मैच को लेकर रिजवान ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान, कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे भारतीय फैंस!

World cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 शुरू होने में अभी सिर्फ 4 महीने का समय ही बाकी रह गया है. ऐसे में इस मुकाबले को लेकर अभी से बयानबाजी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है. बता दें कि बीसीसीआई के कार्यक्रम के ड्राफ्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई कि भारतीय टीम वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में 15 अक्टूबर को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच खेलेगी. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK: वर्ल्ड कप में भारत-PAK मैच को लेकर रिजवान ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान, कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे भारतीय फैंस!

India vs Pakistan: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 शुरू होने में अभी सिर्फ 4 महीने का समय ही बाकी रह गया है. ऐसे में इस मुकाबले को लेकर अभी से बयानबाजी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है. बता दें कि बीसीसीआई के कार्यक्रम के ड्राफ्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई कि भारतीय टीम वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में 15 अक्टूबर को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच खेलेगी. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का महामुकाबला अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जा सकता है. पाकिस्तान के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद रिजवान ने इस मैच को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू