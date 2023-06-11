IND vs AUS: 'WTC फाइनल के लिए पिच तैयार नहीं थी...', भारतीय क्रिकेटर के बयान से मचा कोहराम!
WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जारी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच की पिच को लेकर टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने पिच पर गंभीर सवाल उठाए हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Mohammed Shami statement: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने की जंग जारी है. लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में आखिरी दिन का खेल जारी है. आज वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 की विजेता टीम सबसे सामने आ जाएगी. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के लिए खेल रहे एक खिलाड़ी ने ओवल की पिच को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि WTC फाइनल के लिए पिच पूरी तरह से तैयार नहीं थी.

