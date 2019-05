VIDEO: इस एक्ट्रेस के बच्चों को धोनी ने दिए टिप्स, मासूम ने उतारी गेंदबाज बुमराह की नकल

It was great chatting with amazing #cricket #captaincool himself @mahi7781 i ! Our kids loved his advice as did we.. Hope you do too! Such a warm humble and super person and #cricket #star ! Our #children asked him how he deals with #pressure and he had a great answer. Later he even encouraged Kai's @jaspritb1 #bowling #action imitation and we all had a giggle. Something exciting coming soon! Watch this space . #Sports #star stories I find are extremely inspiring for people in all fields. As I always say, everyone is a star and hearing a real big #sportsstar speak is pretty cool! What say? Have a super evening all.

A post shared by Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluja) on May 17, 2019 at 4:27am PDT