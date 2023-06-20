PCB: एशिया कप से पहले पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड में खलबली, नजम सेठी के ट्वीट से मचा बवाल
Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप की मेजबानी इस साल पाकिस्तान को मिली है. यह टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेला जाना है. इसके लिए BCCI और PCB ने सहमति भी दे दी है. इस बीच पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड में खलबली मच गई है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Najam Sethi Tweet: एशिया कप की मेजबानी इस साल पाकिस्तान को मिली है. यह टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेला जाना है. इसके लिए BCCI और PCB ने सहमति भी दे दी है. इस टूर्नामेंट के चार मुकाबले पाकिस्तान जबकि बाकि बचे हुए मैच श्रीलंका में खेले जाएंगे. भारत अपने सारे में श्रीलंका में ही खेलेगा. हालांकि, अभी इसके शेड्यूल का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है. इस बीच पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड में खलबली मच गई है. PCB चीफ नजम सेठी के एक ट्वीट ने तहलका मचा दिया है. 

